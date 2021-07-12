PEOSTA, Iowa — City of Peosta officials seek public input on their vision for the city’s future.
Residents will have the opportunity to meet with city and planning officials and give feedback from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 20 at the Peosta Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road.
City leaders have been working with RDG Planning & Design on “a long-term vision for a new Town Center, Destination Park and Planned Community,” based on the comprehensive plan adopted earlier this year, a press release states.
Goals of the plan include attainable housing, trails, parks and other amenities, the release states.
Those with questions can contact City Administrator Annette Ernst at 563-556-8755 or aernst@cityofpeosta.org.