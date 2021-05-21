DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Three Beckman Catholic High School students are in the midst of an international science competition — the largest number of Beckman students to reach the top level of the contest in one year.
Sophomores Grace Helle and Libby Knipper and junior Jasmyn Hoeger all have projects being featured at the virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. The competition, featuring nearly 1,500 students from around the world, concludes today, when awards will be presented.
Helle, Knipper and a small group of their classmates have been participating in science competitions since they were eighth-graders.
“We were really successful as eighth-graders, and every single one of us stayed with it,” Helle said. “We’ve really been growing the program, and we’ve had a lot of success.”
The three students have been working on their projects for months, each tackling a different issue. Their projects won at the state and regional levels, allowing them to advance to the current round of competition.
Knipper designed her own food storage films — similar to cling wrap — to see how different film ingredients affected bacteria growth in food.
“The coolest part was making my own product,” she said. “The hardest part was getting it to turn out. Everything needed to be consistent. But (the films) all stayed together for five, six months.”
Hoeger set out to find a safer way to dehorn cattle. She found that ultraviolet radiation could be used to stop horn cell production, preventing horns from growing in the first place.
“Growing up on a farm, I know there’s a need for dehorning, but it can be dangerous for both the cattle and the farmer,” she said.
Helle examined the protein content of different types of sunflower seeds to see which would be best to mix into livestock feed. This year marks Helle’s second time competing at the international level, as she competed on a global scale as an eighth-grader.
The students would typically have been able to travel to California for the competition, but the COVID-19 pandemic prompted organizers to switch to a virtual format.
Instead of making posters and answering questions from judges in person, the students made digital presentations and responded to judges’ comments virtually.
“We’re still presenting to people, but switching to online, it’s weird not to see people and shake their hand,” Helle said.
Despite the format change, the Beckman students were still able to engage with other competitors. Participants made avatars they can use to interact with others and discuss projects in real time.
“I think they did a really good job setting it up,” Knipper said. “It’s cool to go up to people and talk. They made it really realistic.”