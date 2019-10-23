CASSVILLE, Wis. — The Pride of Cassville Car Ferry has closed for the season, closing out a soggy summer in which only sporadic openings were possible.
The ferry connects Cassville to eastern Iowa near Millville. It typically wraps up its season in late October.
“Due to the continued high water, the ferry is officially closed for the season,” ferry officials posted to the organization’s Facebook page Tuesday.
The ferry didn’t open for the 2019 season until June 28, almost a full two months past its traditional early May launch. High Mississippi River water levels prompted frequent closures for the duration of the season.