After the COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on shortfalls with not only Iowa’s but the nation’s public health system, Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart said, he is running for re-election to have a hand in making a difference.
He also hopes to encourage people to get involved and demand more from their elected officials.
“This pandemic is shocking us into realizing that the public health system in this country, this state and this county has become an atrophied muscle, incapable of performing as it should when we need it most,” he said.
The Dubuque Democrat is running unopposed in the Nov. 3 election after winning a contested Democratic primary race. He has represented Iowa House of Representatives District 100, which covers much of the northern and eastern portions of the city of Dubuque, since being first elected in 2008.
In the past two years, he introduced 84 bills, with 37 of them being centered around soil health, clean water and other environmental issues, Isenhart said.
“What we do is we work behind the scenes with individual legislators and make bad bills less bad and good bills slightly better by feeding our ideas to folks who are running those bills,” he said.
Isenhart spoke about his role in working to fight the opioid epidemic. In 2016, the Legislature passed a bill that relaxed a state law making overdose-reversal drug naloxone more accessible and affordable. He said the Legislature also made it easier for people to seek medical care during an overdose by taking away the fear of going to jail or being charged.
“I think we were able to bring some attention to that issue at the state and local levels,” he said. “That work has been eclipsed by the pandemic and is not getting the attention it deserves.”
During his next term, Isenhart said, he plans to take a deeper dive into food policy to ensure Iowans can continue to feed not only the world but themselves, and he will focus on empowering others to expect more from government at every level.
“More people will have to wake up, get up, gang up, show up, speak up and, if necessary, wickiup, meaning pitch a tent until a policymaker realizes you are not going away until you get what you came for,” he said. “People don’t mind paying for services if we are actually getting services.”