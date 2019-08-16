MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Maquoketa police report that two men were arrested following a vehicle chase and nearly three-hour standoff Thursday night that ended with the help of tear gas and a tactical team.
Dorie L. Thomas, 35, of Savanna, Ill., was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer, operation of a vehicle without the owner's consent, interference with official acts, eluding, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to have a valid driver's license, according to a press release. Benard Thomas, 33, of Savanna, was arrested on a charge of interference with official acts.
The series of events started shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. The release states that Maquoketa police officers pulled over a vehicle carrying the two men at the intersection of Platt and Otto streets, but the driver refused to identify himself.
When police went to arrest the driver -- later identified as Dorie Thomas -- he sped off, the release states. As police pursued, he crashed into a vehicle near the intersection of Platt and Creslane Drive, but he continued driving before parking the vehicle in front of an apartment complex on German Street.
Both men ran into Apartment 2 at 1010 German St. and "barricaded" themselves" inside.
"Officers were unable to gain entry into the apartment, and the two suspects refused to come out," the release states. "Officers made multiple attempts to establish communication with the suspects, but they refused."
Law enforcement was granted a search warrant for the apartment.
"The Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team was called to assist with the execution of the search warrant," the release states. "Tear gas was introduced into the apartment."
Police reported that the two men were arrested at about 11:55 p.m.
Maquoketa police did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.