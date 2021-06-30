A pancreatic cancer awareness and fundraising event is set for this weekend in Dubuque.
The fifth annual Faj Squad 5K Walk/Run will be held beginning with 6:30 a.m. registration on Saturday, July 3, at Theisen’s Supply, 6201 Chavenelle Road, according to a press release from the Michael W. Oglesby Foundation.
The event includes a keynote address at 9:30 a.m. by Dr. Sean Ronnekleiv-Kelly, of University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.
Michael “Faj” Oglesby was a Dubuque native who died of pancreatic cancer in 2016.
Visit mwof.org/events for more information or to register.