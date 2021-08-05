Cat Walker long has dreamed of offering a Montessori education to elementary-aged students in the Dubuque area.
That dream is poised to come to fruition this fall, as Walker prepares to open Golden Elementary Montessori, a private school built on a philosophy of hands-on, self-directed learning.
“(For) 13 1/2 years, this has been my dream to do this,” said Walker, the school’s executive director.
On a recent afternoon, Walker moved through the space that soon will be home to Golden Elementary Montessori at 210 Jones St., Suite 108, Door H. The large, open room is laid out with different areas where students will work on math, language arts, art, science, geography, history and practical life skills.
The school emphasizes using hands-on materials to help students learn abstract concepts in concrete ways. Students have a degree of choice in directing their learning, though their teacher gives regular lessons and assignments in each content area and acts as a guide to keep students on track in the objectives they need to master.
“If we see that they really need to be working on something else … then we’ll guide them to a material or we will find a different way to help them with that concept that would grab their interest,” Walker said.
The school is one of thousands operating on the philosophy of Maria Montessori, an Italian educator and physician. The schools emphasize a “student-led and self-paced” education under the guidance of teachers, according to American Montessori Society.
For Golden Elementary Montessori’s first year, Walker is starting small, allowing a maximum of 10 students in first through third grade. She will serve as the school’s sole teacher, and the office will be staffed with volunteers.
Each year that follows, she plans to add another grade up to sixth grade. Students will be in multi-age classrooms in which younger students can learn from their older peers, and older students can assist younger ones.
“In real life, we don’t work with the same age people, so it’s good for them to … figure out those social-emotional skills,” Walker said.
Walker is working to have the school accredited through the American Montessori Society. She previously served as executive director of Dubuque Montessori School, which serves children ages 2 through 6.
Kristine Jubeck, of Dubuque, will enroll her son at Golden Elementary Montessori this year. Jubeck home-schooled her son during the COVID-19 pandemic and recruited Walker as a tutor.
Jubeck saw it as a natural option to send her son to the new Montessori school. She said her son had struggled in the public school system, and she said the Montessori approach will benefit him.
“I think that it’s overdue that we have an option like this in Dubuque,” Jubeck said.
Walker said she eventually would like to grow the school to 40 to 50 students with multiple staffers.
“I just want this to be an inviting place that they want to come to and learn, in whatever way they need to learn,” she said.