EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Taylor Miller loves the outdoors and mixing nature with a bit of fantasy.
Every spring, the now-20-year-old and her great-aunt would create an enchanted garden, complete with flowers, butterflies and miniature fairies, angels and fairy houses.
It was a place that family members said evoked wonder, beauty and magic. It was happy and whimsical, like her mother. And it’s a place that Taylor hopes will carry on her memory.
Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque, was fatally shot in the early-morning hours of April 21, 2019, on Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque.
One year after her death, no suspects or arrests have been announced.
“We haven’t had any closure yet because he’s out there,” said Miller’s mother, Patti Clancy, of East Dubuque. “We’re trying to pull our lives back together. And it’s been very hard with this pandemic going on.”
Wearing a light-blue face mask, Taylor, who has special needs, last week stood 10 feet to the side of her mother’s grave. She made sure to keep her distance from her half-siblings, grandmother and grandfather as they paid their respects and said a prayer.
Welcoming, comforting and good-bye hugs were replaced by waves, tears and “I love yous” exclaimed from 6 feet apart above a roaring wind.
“We’re huggers, and we’re a close family, and it’s so hard having to be apart and keep our distance as we grieve,” said Linda Kaufman, of East Dubuque, Jennifer Miller’s aunt, Taylor’s great-aunt and Patti’s sister.
Patti Clancy tried to arrange grief counseling for the family just before the pandemic hit the U.S.
“But, obviously, that can’t happen right now,” she said. “I miss how she would wholeheartedly laugh at things. Her whole face lit up when she laughed.”
She said the family remains hopeful Miller’s killer will be caught and brought to justice.
In the meantime, she said the family is “just trying to bring memories of Mom up — good memories. And we’re just trying to get by right now.”
The investigation
Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner and East Dubuque Police Chief Luke Kovacic said a state grand jury was presented evidence and information in the case. However, that information and any possible indictment remain sealed, the pair said.
“It is still an active investigation, and I cannot comment on it,” Turner said in an email.
County State’s Attorney John Hay, likewise, declined to comment on the case for the same reason.
The sheriff’s department is handling the investigation into the shooting and has issued multiple public pleas for videos related to the incident to be turned over. Officials previously said they know that such cellphone video footage exists.
“We never did receive the video that we requested the public to provide,” Turner said.
Kovacic again pleaded for anyone to come forward with video footage or information related to the shooting.
“We’ll take anything … because it’s one more piece that helps put the puzzle together,” he said. “We would like to see justice served on the individual or individuals involved … and provide closure to the family and us and our department.”
Anyone with information about the video or the shooting should call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 815-777-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117.
A family in mourning
Keeping the family together as Miller wanted and finding closure have proven difficult, Patti Clancy said.
Taylor lives with Kaufman, and 17-year-old Ryleigha now lives in a foster home after running away from and getting into an altercation with her father, Patti said.
Miller’s two boys, 9-year-old Cameron and 12-year-old Avery, live with Patti and her husband, Michael Clancy.
Patti and her husband have been granted custody of Cameron, but the pandemic has delayed custody proceedings for Avery.
“I truly believe that if I didn’t have the kids to take care of, I’d be a slobbering mess,” Patti said. “They’re a godsend.”
Avery, “a basketball fanatic” who plays at Dubuque Dream Center, writes to his mother in a weekly journal.
“Their mannerisms and love of life (remind me of Jennifer). We all miss her so much,” Patti said of her grandsons. “Avery and Cameron miss sleeping and snuggling with their mom and miss her wonderful cooking. Cameron misses talking to her. He’s very sad that his mom is gone. Avery misses … seeing her pretty, smiling face every day.”