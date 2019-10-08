This week, Dubuque joined a growing list of municipalities who have chosen to rename Columbus Day as a day honoring Native Americans.
A proclamation made at Monday’s Dubuque City Council meeting established Oct. 14 as Indigenous Peoples Day.
Dubuque does not recognize Columbus Day as a holiday, and the change does not affect the federal Columbus Day holiday.
Typically, the second Monday of October has celebrated Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, who arrived in the Americas in 1492. However, critics say the holiday honors the mass enslavement of Native Americans and ignores the violent history of the European colonization of the Americas.
A growing number of U.S. cities and towns in recent years have chosen instead to recognize the holiday as a celebration honoring and commemorating Native Americans and their shared history and culture.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last year signed a proclamation announcing the state’s first celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day.
“City of Dubuque recognizes that the Indigenous Peoples of this hemisphere have lived on these lands since time immemorial, and that Dubuque itself was built upon the homelands of the Meskwaki, Ho Chunk, Potawatami and other indigenous peoples of this region,” according to the city proclamation. “(A)nd whereas, the City of Dubuque seeks to bring greater understanding to the people of Dubuque regarding indigenous cultures and the enormous contributions they have made and continue to make to our nation.”