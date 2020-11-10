CASCADE, Iowa -- Cascade High School students will clean up the area and collect food donations on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The school Student Council and Students of Prestige and Service will host their annual fall cleanup beginning at 9 a.m.
Community members wishing to have their yards raked and cleaned should contact Hailey Manternach at 563-852-3201 or hailey.manternach@wdbqschools.org.
Students also will collect nonperishable items for Cascade Food Pantry.
Items will be collected outside the front doors of local residences on Saturday afternoon.