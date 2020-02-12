News in your town

Event to welcome new Galena school superintendent set for Saturday

Opening statements expected for trial of Manchester man accused of 1979 slaying

Dubuque teen charged with attempted murder seeks move to juvenile court

Authorities: Investigation into PDC drug dealer leads to arrest of meth supplier

4 more charged in connection to Dubuque brawls

Free youth climate action workshop set for Sunday in Dubuque

Heartland Financial announces $280 million acquisition of Texas bank

City commission to urge Dubuque City Council to open more parks to pets

Police: Blaze that seriously injured 2 in Dubuque ignited during assault

Event to honor military chaplains Sunday in Dubuque

DNR: At least 6 more CWD cases in Clayton County as disease moves into 4 more Iowa counties

Jackson County coalition to advocate for pain-relief alternatives to opioids

Southwestern School District 4K program to expand in 2020-21

Before spring primary, Wisconsin voters encouraged to obtain valid ID

Testing: Contaminants from Maquoketa museum site now found in nearby groundwater

New owners of Platteville grocery store aim to continue nurturing community