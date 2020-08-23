Dubuque County and city homes might see an increase in property taxes as many residential properties have consistently sold above assessed value, a shift that comes as the demand for homes has increased, but the amount of homes available on the market has decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is not what I would have expected when all this started to happen in March,” said City Assessor Troy Patzner. “I would think more people would be hesitant, but the numbers aren’t showing that.”
So far this year, home values in the City of Dubuque have seen a 7.7% increase in value, while county homes have seen a 3% increase.
From January to August 2019, the median house in the City of Dubuque with an assessed value of $141,010 sold for $155,000. But from January to August 2020, a city home with a median assessed value of $147,290 sold for $167,000.
The county also has seen an increase in purchase prices. Looking at the same time period in 2019, a county home with a median assessed value of $205,550 sold for $220,000. But this year, a county home with an assessed value of $197,380 is selling for $227,000.
From January to August this year, there have been 56 fewer homes sold in the city than the same period last year. In Dubuque county, there were 58 fewer sold.
“That is kind of the problem is that there are a lot of buyers out there but there isn’t enough inventory, which is driving the costs up,” said Ashley Erschen, president of East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. “It is starting to level out a little bit where we have seen a lot more listings over the past few weeks.”
Erschen said low interest rates — which have dipped below 3% this year — could be what is causing such a surge in interest to buy right now.
“I think it all has to do with the interest rates,” she said. “We haven’t seen rates this low for over five years. I think people realize it is not going to happen again.”
Due to the increase in home values, the assessed level — the percentage cities and counties use to decide if homes will need to be reassessed — is dropping. When a home assessed at $90,000 sells for $100,000, the assessed level is 90%. But the state mandates residential properties have an assessed level of at least 95.1% and no more than 105%, Patzner said.
In January, the city’s assessed level was 94.4%. But as more and more homes continued to sell above their assessed value, the level dropped.
“Sales were fairly strong and have continued to be strong,” Patzner said. “Right now, we are exactly at 90%. We have gone from 94.4% to 90%.”
County Assessor Dave Kubik said he foresees this trend continuing throughout the remainder of this year. But in order to balance the assessed level, the city and county will need to raise property taxes in neighborhoods that have seen a spike in value.
“We are already looking at that,” he said. “Looking at the sales at the second half of the year and studying those to see if we are seeing any trends. We are still seeing that inflation in the sales prices. I think demand is outstripping supply, and it is not just here. Assessors in this part of the state and everywhere are seeing the same type of change.”
Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker said the county has worked diligently to drop the tax levy the past few years. It was once more than $10 and has since dropped to $9.57.
As residential properties continue to rise in valuation, Baker said the additional money paid in property taxes has helped the county continue funding its core services and slash the overall levy rate.
“For several years now, Dubuque County has been fortunate that the valuations are growing, and that’s a good thing,” he said. “It allows the county to provide the services that citizens will need and consider reducing the levy.”