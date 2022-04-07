Police said an intoxicated driver led an Illinois officer on a chase into Dubuque, where he was arrested on multiple drug charges
Le Andre R.L. Tookes, 30, of 398 Main St., was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of Central Avenue on charges in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, third-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while barred.
Court documents state that Tookes fled a Jo Daviess County traffic stop at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and led an East Dubuque police officer on a chase across the Julien Dubuque Bridge and into Dubuque, where Tookes stopped in an alley in the 500 block of Central Avenue.
The officer saw Tookes “removing a cardboard box from the trunk of the vehicle and attempting to walk away,” documents state. Tookes was arrested. The box contained two bags containing a total of a half-pound of marijuana.
A subsequent search of Tookes’ vehicle revealed “a large chunk of a white substance” in the glove box that field tested positive for cocaine.
Responding officers reported that Tookes had watery eyes and smelled of an alcoholic beverage. He refused to have his blood alcohol content measured.
East Dubuque Police Chief Luke Kovacic said Tookes also faces pending Jo Daviess County charges of fleeing and eluding, speeding, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving while his license was revoked.