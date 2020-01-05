Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Chicken taco or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, refried beans and peaches.
Tuesday: Chili with pretzel or deli ham & cheese sandwich, green beans and pineapple.
Wednesday: Deep-dish cheese pizza or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, peas & carrots and fruit mix.
Thursday: Pancakes with sausage patty or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, potato triangle and orange juice.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, broccoli and strawberries.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or barbecue chicken sandwich, corn and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or all-beef hot dog on a bun, celery sticks and peaches.
Wednesday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or grilled Italian chicken, refried beans and fruit mix.
Thursday: Macaroni & cheese with garlic breadstick or sloppy joe sandwich, green beans and strawberries.
Friday: Chicken noodle soup with sunbutter & grape jelly sandwich or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, baby carrots and pineapple.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll or cheeseburger on a bun, broccoli and pineapple.
Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or chicken sandwich, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chicken & bean enchilada or all-beef hot dog on a bun, refried beans and pears.
Thursday: Egg roll with fried rice or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, broccoli and peaches.
Friday: Macaroni & cheese with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, peas & carrots and fruit salad.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun or nachos with cheese & salsa, french fries and orange wedges.
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or hot dog on a bun, baked beans and peaches.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or buffalo chicken wrap, fresh greens and pears.
Thursday: Popcorn chicken bowl with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.
Friday: Macaroni & cheese with roll or pretzel with cheese, baby carrots and strawberries.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes and orange wedges.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, salad and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup with crackers and mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, potato wedges and sliced peaches.
Thursday: French bread pizza, Italian salad and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Chipotle chicken taco, red beans with rice and cantaloupe.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Cheese-filled breadsticks, potato smiles and applesauce.
Tuesday: Ranchero beef tornado with queso, green beans and pears.
Wednesday: Chicken strips with roll, corn and peaches.
Thursday: Macaroni & cheeseburger bake, garden salad and fresh apple.
Friday: Fish sandwich, baked beans and fresh oranges.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Salisbury beef, whipped potatoes and cookie.
Tuesday: Pineapple chicken, broccoli and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Roast beef with gravy, green beans and cake.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, pea salad and cottage cheese with pineapple.
Friday: Fish sandwich, corn and fresh fruit.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Smothered chicken, carrots and pears.
Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Wednesday: Lemon-pepper tilapia, cheesy cauliflower and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, creamed peas and fruit salad.
Friday: Chicken pot pie with biscuit, lettuce salad and fruit cocktail.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Chicken salad and soup.
Tuesday: Pork chop, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Chicken parmesan, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Beef tips over noodles, dessert and drink.
Friday: Fried cod, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Italian sausage on a bun, potato wedges and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Lemon-pepper chicken, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Pepper steak, corn and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Cabbage rolls, carrots and fresh fruit.
Friday: Ham salad sandwich, coleslaw and applesauce.