MONTICELLO, Iowa — Monticello Community School District officials have unveiled plans for the future of the nearly 100-year-old former middle school building.
Superintendent Brian Jaeger shared the board of education’s plans in a social media post.
The plans call for the district to maintain the former middle school building in its current state until March 2022 to allow the city to consider options. The district and community will be able to continue using the facility during that time.
The cost to the district is estimated at $100,000 to $120,000.
If no formal plan for the building has been developed by March 2022, district officials will seek bids to demolish the building.
The district also will establish a committee to explore funding options for a proposed school sports facility and fitness center at the high school. If funding is not found, the district will consider options for a larger gym as part of an elementary school project.
Monticello opened a new middle school building for the 2020-21 school year to serve fifth through eighth grades.