EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Shelley Droessler seeks to pass along to her children some of the memories she made with her mom.
Sherry Droessler always made sure to decorate the house for each holiday. Shelley always looked forward to helping her mom put up ornaments, garland and window decorations.
“That was like a bonding time for us,” Shelley said. “We could talk. We’d talk about little things — just random, ‘Do you remember this?’ or ‘Do you remember this?’ Just sharing memories or making new memories.”
Sherry Droessler died in 2008 after a battle with brain cancer before Shelley’s first child was born. Shelley still has some of her mom’s decorations, though, and she pulls them out when she and her three daughters decorate their own home for holidays.
“They think it’s cool because I have some of my mom’s stuff,” Shelley said. “It’s those decorations that you can’t find anymore.”
For Mother’s Day, tri-state-area residents shared with the Telegraph Herald some of their best memories of their moms.
Shelley Droessler seeks to give her children the kinds of memories that her mother gave her — memories of unconditional love, holiday decorating, spending time together and continuing the traditions that Shelley grew up with.
For her young daughters, their memories include movies, living room sleepovers, arts and crafts projects, and snuggles.
“She loves her family so much ... and she likes to do everything she can with us,” said Karlee Leibold, 6.
Time together
Shelley remembers when she was growing up, she and her mom would sit together and watch “Supermarket Sweep” when Shelley came home from school and Sherry came home from work. Sherry always had to have her bag of popcorn and can of Pepsi.
“Actually, we buried her with a can of Pepsi, and we buried her with my daughter’s ultrasound picture,” Shelley said.
Shelley also has another mother figure in her stepmom, Mary Droessler, and the two have established traditions over the years such as eating a Mother’s Day meal together.
“She’s been there for my girls and given them a grandma that they’ll have forever, and she has been a great mother figure to me since I was 12 years old,” Shelley said.
Shelley’s children also have made plenty of memories with their mother over the years.
Kennedy Leibold, 8, said she loves to cuddle and watch movies with her mom, as well as ride bikes and play
Barbies. She also enjoys having sleepovers with her mom and sisters.
“We hang out, stay up until like 1 in the morning because we’re having so much fun,” Kennedy said.
Some of her favorite memories with her mom are when they cook together, creating dishes such as apple Snickers salad or million-dollar spaghetti.
Kori Leibold, 11, particularly enjoys doing arts and crafts, puzzles and coloring books with her mom.
Some of her favorite times spent with her mom have been on mommy-daughter days, when the two go shopping for art supplies and then work on a project.
“We put our minds together, and we think of different art activities to do together,” Kori said.
Memories with mom
For Judith Holt, the COVID-19 pandemic has stirred up memories that she has of her mother from when Holt was young.
Holt, 81, of Dubuque, came down with a case of red measles when she was 5 years old and spent three weeks quarantined with her mother, Dorothy Hibbard. When she was 7, she was diagnosed with scarlet fever and was quarantined with her mom on the second floor of her house for a month.
“My mother was wonderful,” said Holt, whose mother died in 2000 at the age of 91. “She took wonderful care of me.”
Holt is an only child, and her parents waited a while to have her, so her mother was very concerned about her health, she said. From the time Holt was old enough to remember, her mother was always telling her to wash her hands.
“My mother was a force that believed in washing your hands. You get things from other people,” Holt said. “She was almost ahead of her time, because I never heard anybody else say that but her.”
Like Holt, other local residents who contacted the TH to share memories of their mothers had plenty of experiences to draw from.
Kayd Barth, 10, of Dickeyville, Wis., said some things he particularly enjoys doing with his mother, Angela Barth, are going on vacations with family, usually to Florida; playing games such as Yahtzee and euchre; and baking cookies, especially the flower-shaped ones they make for Easter.
“I like making the cookies with my mom because it’s bonding time,” Kayd said.
His favorite memories with his mom are visits to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios and going on the amusement park rides. His favorite ride to go on with his mom is “It’s a Small World” at Disney.
“It’s really fun to do with her because the rides are pretty fun, and I like her being with me on the rides,” Kayd said.
Sue Deaver, 71, of Asbury, Iowa, shared how her mother, Mildred Fessler, raised her grandson Michael Fessler as her own son.
When Mildred Fessler was 88 and Michael Fessler was 44, Mildred officially adopted Michael as her son.
“She was just 100% for her kids,” Deaver said. “We all felt that she led us all in the right direction, as far as being what we considered good people.”
Deaver also recalled that her mother, who died in 2010 at the age of 95, was always making coffee and homemade bread.
“When I smell onions and carrots and celery to this day, it takes me back to our home when she was making soup,” Deaver said. “Every Saturday, it was homemade bread and homemade soup.”
‘Everything to me’
When Tyraih Rogers has a volleyball match or wrestling meet, she always knows where to find her mom in the stands.
Tyreshia Williams always makes sure Tyraih, 14, knows she is there for her, screaming and cheering her name and holding up her phone to record her daughter as she plays.
“Out of everybody who was there, she was the loudest, and she’s always the one hyping everybody up,” said Tyraih, who attends George Washington Middle School in Dubuque.
Williams said she wants create memories that help her daughter know she is loved and appreciated, and she tries to do plenty of different activities with Tyraih, such as playing tennis and going fishing.
“I just try to make sure that when I’m out and about, I’m thinking about her and not just myself,” Williams said. “So I’m truly living for not just myself, but her too. So I’ve got to make sure that I’m making the right decisions, always being positive. I encourage her, and I uplift her.”
Williams and her daughter recently built a new memory when Williams took Tyraih to a gun range for the first time. Tyraih said she was nervous at first but soon got the hang of things.
“I feel like her teaching me and showing me how to shoot made, I felt, like a bonding activity for me so we were getting closer and bonding a little more,” Tyraih said.
She also recalled a Mother’s Day a few years back when she decided to make her mom a poster but only had a yellow crayon. So Tyraih made her mom a Mother’s Day sign covered in ponies with just one color.
“It was just all yellow because I didn’t have any other colors, so it was plain, but it was real cute,” she said.
She and her mom also have plenty of memories preserved through the pictures they take together at different places they visit.
“A lot of our pictures that we take, we’re just having fun, and we’re dressed up,” Tyraih said. “Sometimes we’re matching, sometimes we’re wearing our own style.”
Tyraih said her mom “is everything to me.”
“I love her with everything I have, and she is one of my best friends in this world,” she said.
Williams recalled how hard-working her own mother is — facing struggles but never giving up — and how she served as a role model for Williams.
“She raised me to be the woman I am, to be strong, to be confident, to be trustworthy, (to) just love people and to work hard for everything that I want in life,” Williams said.
In their own words
The Telegraph Herald asked area residents to share their best memories with their mothers. Here are their responses.
Mary Margaret Elizabeth “Peekie” Howard, (died in 1997 at age 82), Cascade, Iowa
I am lucky enough to be one of the eight children of Owen and Peekie Howard, and even at the risk of sounding like Forrest Gump I pepper my conversations with, “Mom always said ...”
Her name was to be Elizabeth, but when she was born her mom, Grandma Pearl, was still bedridden. When it was time to have Mom baptized in the first couple of days after her birth, Grandma sent her trusty sisters-in-law, Aunts Mary and Margaret, who decided to baptize her Mary Margaret Elizabeth. It did not matter though, Grandpa John played endless games of Peek-A-Boo with her and he began to call her Peekie, a name that stuck with her for all 82 years of her life. Mom liked the name Elizabeth, and she used that name.
I remember when I was 8 or 9 years old, getting her a gift bottle of “Radio Girl” perfume. Running home to show her, I fell and broke the bottle. I cried all the way home, and when I told Mom what happened she hugged me and asked me to go back and get the pieces. She raved over the wonderful smell. I was so happy. Did I mention she was a good actor? That stuff smelled like a mix of vinegar and vanilla.
I remember her quick wit. When she made a mistake or burned dinner, she would remark, “Oh well, I like it that way for a change.” Or when all of us came down with mumps the same week, she began answering the phone, “Howard Hospital.” There were three friends she met for coffee a couple times a week — all young mothers in their child-bearing years and before disposable diapers. When the youngest (child) of the group was potty trained, they celebrated by burning all the diapers. I have laughed harder and longer with her than most people in my life. That humor helped countless times. I smile when I think of her dancing around the living room and singing to her Benny Goodman or Glenn Miller records when she was ironing or cleaning.
She worked as a receptionist at the hospital in Monticello. Then, at the age of 60, took the course to be certified as a nursing home director and became the director at Shady Rest in Cascade. She would tackle anything, like taking five of her youngest to California to visit her sister. They all had a great time and came home safe just like she knew they would. Travel was her hobby. She loved it.
She prayed two of her sons home when they serviced during the Vietnam War, and all of us home on snowy nights. She comforted two daughters when their marriages fell apart and celebrated with each of them when they remarried. She suffered the loss of her husband, grandson, a son-in-law, and two miscarriages. She was a beautiful, strong, pragmatic woman who passed that on to each of us.
Most of all, my mom was so smart, she left each one of us knowing deep in our hearts that we were her favorite.
Well done, Mom!
— Nikki Manternach, 77, Cascade
Karley Galusha, 33, Hazel Green, Wis.
My favorite memory of my mom is when we color because it’s so much fun and we get to spend time together and talk about anything.
— Claira Galusha, 5, Hazel Green
Emily Busch 34, Cuba City, Wis.
My favorite memory with my Mom was when we went shopping together while on vacation because we got to hang out together just us.
— Peyton Busch, 9, Cuba City
My favorite memory with my Mom is when she lets me help cook supper with her.
— Parker Busch, 7, Cuba City
My favorite memory with my Mom is when she plays memory with me!
— Palmer Busch, 5, Cuba City
Gladys Koelker Overman, 89, Dyersville, Iowa
My special memories of my mother are all the ordinary moments of her loving and caring for me.
For they happened every day.
And then with age at times our roles changed, and our ordinary moments were me loving and caring for her.
And now as I press my face against her window, I see the mother I cannot touch.
In her eyes I see a sadness that is hard for me to bear.
Her eyes have seen so much —
The depression when food was the most important thing to share —
Then the war that made a young girl fear
For the lives of loved ones she held dear.
And in her eyes I’m sure there was a sadness that was hard to bear.
And as the years flew past
The many losses, Father, Mother
Husband, Sister, Brother.
A sadness like no other
That was hard to bear.
So each day I come to your window
And long for your touch
And whisper with tears in my eyes
Mom I love you so much.
My mother, Gladys Koelker Overman, has been a resident of Oak Crest Manor — Now MercyOne Senior Care — since September of 2017.
— Ann Koelker Gibbs, 63, Dyersville
Karen White, 65, Dubuque
My best memory with my mom was always having her around for all of my activities. From chaperoning field trips and volunteering at school to coaching our softball team and being our 4-H leader, she was always willing to help out and be a part of whatever I was involved in.
As I got older, she continued to be my biggest fan as I participated in (junior high) and (high school) sports and activities. Wherever I competed, she was always there to cheer me on.
To this day, I am fortunate to have my mom so close to me. I am thankful that she continues to be a big part of my life and now is able to be there for my own kids’ activities too.
— Julie Schultz, 37, Dubuque
Julie Schultz, 37, Dubuque
My favorite things to do with my mom are taking walks with her and reading books with her before I go to bed every night.
— Camryn Schultz, 6, Dubuque
My favorite thing to do with my mom is watch movies.
— Caden Schultz, 8, Dubuque
My favorite memory of my mom is playing sports with her in our yard.
— Jackson Schultz, 11, Dubuque
My favorite memory of my mom is when she supports me doing the things I love: dance competitions, plays, and sports. I especially like spending time with her when we travel to do these things.
— Addison Schultz, 13, Dubuque
Ila Budde, 101, Dubuque
Born during the swine flu and now COVID-19,
So much you’ve experienced, lived through, and seen.
An amazing mother to your children, all sixteen,
So many meals to prepare, and stacks of dishes to clean.
A hot breakfast each morning to start off our day,
Friends always welcome, for dinner they could stay.
Coming home to fresh baked bread sure was a treat,
After a day of learning and fun, it was tasty to eat.
You shared so much love with each daughter and son,
Puzzles, crosswords, volunteering when work was all done.
Sunday picnics & games of euchre with the family,
Loved to travel, dance, craft, and write poetry.
No handbook or class taught you how to be a mother,
The job you’ve done is outstanding, like that of no other.
With love, from your children.
— Doris Felderman, 73, Dubuque (written by Doris’ daughter-in-law, Heather Felderman).