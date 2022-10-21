DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A former Darlington High School teacher was sentenced today to six months in jail and three years of probation for sexually assaulting a student.

Jesse D.D. Sturtz, 23, of Darlington, was sentenced in Lafayette County Circuit Court after previously pleading guilty to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count each of exposing genitals to a child and sexual assault of a student by school staff.

