DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A former Darlington High School teacher was sentenced today to six months in jail and three years of probation for sexually assaulting a student.
Jesse D.D. Sturtz, 23, of Darlington, was sentenced in Lafayette County Circuit Court after previously pleading guilty to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count each of exposing genitals to a child and sexual assault of a student by school staff.
"I'm not sentencing you to prison," Circuit Judge Duane Jorgenson told Sturtz during the hearing. "I think that would be far too strong of a reaction to this. We send people to prison that we're afraid of. I don't see that being the case here. ... This cost him a job that he had a dream of. I can't punish him more than that."
As conditions of his probation, Sturtz must attend sex offender treatment and have no contact with anyone younger than 18, besides relatives or others recommended by his probation agent.
Court documents state that Sturtz, who was a physical education teacher at Darlington High School, had sex four times with a student of his who was older than 16. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
Documents state that a Lafayette County Sheriff's Department deputy located a "suspicious vehicle parked behind the church in Wiota (Wis.)" on Jan. 15. Sturtz and the student had been having sex inside.
Authorities later spoke with the student at the high school, documents state. She told investigators that she and Sturtz had sex three other times between Dec. 15 and Jan. 14, including once at his house.
When reached by investigators, Sturtz declined to be interviewed, documents state.
Sturtz was placed on a leave of absence as soon as district leaders found out about the investigation. The Darlington Community School Board accepted Sturtz's resignation during a February special meeting after discussing the matter in closed session.
Corinne Frutiger, of the Lafayette County District Attorney's Office, said both she and Sturtz's attorney, Robert Duxstad, agreed on the three-year probation sentence as part of a plea agreement, though the agreement sought 60 days in jail. A pre-sentencing investigation report recommended a two-year prison sentence.
Frutiger noted Sturtz's age and lack of criminal history as the reason for the recommendation of probation, though she noted the severity of his actions.
"The fact that Sturtz was a teacher and the victim was a student, Sturtz was in a position of power and a position of trust," she said. "I think he violated that trust."
Sturtz also spoke at his sentencing hearing, apologizing multiple times to the victim, the victim's family and his own family and friends.
"At the time, I thought my actions only affected me, but they affected everything both directly and indirectly," he said. "... I'm at rock bottom, and I have to start over again."