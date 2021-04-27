GALENA, Ill. — Organizers recently announced plans for the first Galena Pride Picnic.
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in Grant Park.
It will feature live music, entertainment and raffles to celebrate LGBTQ pride and encourage LGBTQ tourism, according to a press release. The event is being coordinated by Alex Arroyo and Geoff Karnish, innkeepers of the Inn at Felt Manor.
Admission to the event will be free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch.
Anyone wishing to volunteer for the event or serve as a sponsor should email galenapride@gmail.com.