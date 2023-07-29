When 8-year-old Harper Koopmann, of Epworth, got to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Saturday, she got to work preparing her calf, Magic, for her moment in the spotlight.
She had been working with the calf all summer, making sure she was fed and watered and getting her used to walking on a lead. Saturday was Harper’s first chance to show off her hard work, so she wanted Magic to look her best.
“We washed her, and I used this conditioner on her tail,” Harper explained. “And we brushed her out and got her show halter on.”
Harper was one of 102 children to participate Saturday in the Dubuque County Fair Kiddie Calf Show, a livestock show aimed at kids too young to join 4-H. Contestants ranged from 3 to 9 years old.
One by one, kids led their calves around the show barn in front of an audience of friends and family. Younger children were accompanied by their parents while many of the older kids opted to go out by themselves.
“It feels like our whole summer leads up to this one week,” said Katie Schmitt, of Sherrill, whose daughter Allie was competing in the competitive portion of the calf show. “It’s always a lot of fun.”
Allie, 9, competed Saturday with her calf, Oakley, who had spent the morning getting prepped and pampered for the competition. Allie had practiced walking the young animal around the family farm, and she was excited to show off what she had learned.
“(Oakley) is very friendly, but she doesn’t always walk very well,” she said. “Sometimes when she doesn’t want to walk, she just stops and you kind of have to guide her.”
The goal of the Kiddie Calf Show is to give young kids who might otherwise be too young for other competitions a chance to show cattle. It also helps them learn about responsibility and public speaking.
Six-year-old Tyler Hartman participated in the non-competitive section of the show. As he went around the show barn, he stopped in front of the microphone to answer a few questions about himself and his spotted calf, Dotty.
“She drinks bottles. She gets two a day,” said Tyler, of rural Dubuque, who received a trophy with a golden plastic cow on top for his efforts.
For some, the show was an opportunity to carry on a family tradition. Several sibling pairs competed together, and hundreds of parents and other extended family members watched gleefully from the stands.
Kristi Maro, of Dubuque, had two kids participating in the calf show, 7-year-old Carson and 5-year-old Landon. While watching from the stands, she said they were two of five kids participating from their extended family — easily identified by their matching olive green shirts.
“It takes a lot of work to raise a calf, but we’re hoping (the kids) continue the tradition,” Maro said. “(During fair week), we’re all together, and it’s just nice to sit together and talk and have fun.”