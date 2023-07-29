When 8-year-old Harper Koopmann, of Epworth, got to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Saturday, she got to work preparing her calf, Magic, for her moment in the spotlight.

She had been working with the calf all summer, making sure she was fed and watered and getting her used to walking on a lead. Saturday was Harper’s first chance to show off her hard work, so she wanted Magic to look her best.

Recommended for you