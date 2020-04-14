As weeks pass and most businesses in the service industry remain closed, local residents are going gray and coping with split ends.
Compared to the life-altering consequences posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, unkempt hair is perhaps among the least alarming.
But the closure of barbershops and beauty salons across the country has tussled customers’ self-care routines and shaken a business sector.
“This is literally a huge issue in our house,” said Dubuque resident Allison Mitchell, who said her hair has grown into a mullet. “I was supposed to have a haircut right before all of this went down. But my daughter had a fever. So, I ended up canceling it, and now, I can’t get one at all.”
Her husband, Jacob Walleser, has taken to borrowing her headbands to keep his hair out of his face.
“It is getting so shaggy, he is putting it up in ponytails,” Mitchell said. “My mother-in-law hates it. She wants us to shave it off right now.”
Walleser said he is embracing his soccer-player hairdo.
“I think I’m going to let my hair keep growing,” he said. “It’s longer than my wife’s hair. But my wife likes it and my mom likes it.”
Some residents are trying to make the best of their circumstances.
Jenni Drew recently cut and styled the hair of her husband, Brian, in the driveway of their Cascade, Iowa, home.
A professional recruiter by day, she also has a knack for wielding hairdresser shears, gleaned from observing her grandfather cut hair in his barbershop when she was young.
Although Jenni managed to slip into the salon one week before the state closed all hair establishments, Brian was not as lucky.
Dubuque account manager Hunter Smith decided he would take the plunge into full-time baldness.
His hair has progressively thinned since his college days in Florida, when he sported a mop of golden-brown locks. Smith began to wear his hair short as time passed.
He informed his Dubuque stylist shortly before the pandemic escalated that he eventually would cease coming in for haircuts.
Smith’s brother recently gave him a shave in the backyard, and Smith is growing accustomed to the new look.
“It’s starting to grow on me,” he said.
But the absence of professionals has left parents to fend for themselves when hair disasters strike.
Dubuque resident Carrie Townsend, a medical biller, was working from home on her computer when her 5-year-old son, Kale, walked into the room with large chunks of his hair missing.
“I don’t know where he found the scissors,” Townsend said.
She buzzed off the rest.
“I definitely think it’s something that we usually take for granted when you can go get it done,” Townsend said.
Dubuque nurse Beth Vermeulen was unable to convince her 7-year-old, Hudson, to remain seated for a haircut. It has been two or three months since he last visited the barber, and the boy’s coiffure is spiky and “all over the place.”
After laying down towels, Beth’s husband, Joe, took one strip of hair down the middle before Hudson wailed, saying the clippers hurt.
“He would not let us finish it,” she said. “He would rather it look like that than let me attempt to do it again.”
It is not just customers whose lives have been impacted by the closures. About 130 hair professionals and cosmetologists in the Dubuque metropolitan area are out of work.
“I think it has been a terrible thing, but I want to stay healthy and I want to be alive for my family,” said Shamika Rainer, owner of Luxurious Hair Spa in Dubuque. “A $20 haircut is not worth my life.”
The salon employs contractors, who also are suffering, she said.
“It’s not only for me and the income. It also sucks for other people who come and utilize services,” Rainer said. “You’ve got people who are working, and they can’t even look presentable. I am a strong believer of when you look good, you feel good.”
As an act of solidarity, many residents are forswearing haircuts until the pandemic passes.
Wendy Woolf, a Dubuque mental health counselor, already prepaid for her family’s next round at a Peosta, Iowa, salon.
Aside from not trusting herself to snip her boys’ and husband’s hair, Woolf does not want to sap business from the family’s stylist.
“I suppose I could look at YouTube videos, but then again, it would take away from supporting her, so we will wait,” Woolf said, adding, “And in no way would watching YouTube videos give me the skill set.”