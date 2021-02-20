A second local man faces a felony charge for his alleged involvement in damaging more than a dozen mailboxes last summer.
Cody P. Richardson, 18, of 642 Fenelon Place, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree mischief.
Court documents state that there were 19 reports of damaged mailboxes from Aug. 26 to 28 around the areas of Durango, Schueller Heights Road and Balltown. The damage was estimated to total $2,300.
Some of the mailboxes had the door or flag torn off. Others were completely torn from the post and thrown.
Authorities identified the owner of the vehicle associated with the damage as Matthew J. Gabel, 20, of Bellevue, Iowa. Gabel was arrested on a charge of second-degree mischief in January and has since pleaded not guilty.
Court documents state that Gabel told authorities in an interview that he and three others, including Richardson, drove around the area during the time and that Richardson and a minor whose name was not released started damaging mailboxes.
Documents state that Richardson told authorities in an interview that he was with Gabel during the time frame in question and remembered one mailbox being damaged.