A Dubuque business is a finalist in a state competition.
The Midwest Girl, 898 Jackson St., will receive an $8,000 grant after being selected as a finalist in the state Open 4 Business competition through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, according to Kanan Kappelman, a spokeswoman for the state agency.
Kappelman said the Dubuque clothing store is one of five finalists that will be considered for another $20,000 during a final competition Aug. 2 during the Iowa Downtown Conference in Iowa City.
Businesses located in Iowa’s 55 Main Street Iowa districts are eligible for the annual Open 4 Business contest, which is designed to boost economic vitality.
The other finalists are Avoca Flower Shop, of Avoca; Bauman's Clothing, of Mount Vernon; The Grill Works, of Marion; and The Stitchin's Tree, of Woodbine.
The authority’s Downtown Resource Center and Main Street Iowa programs administer the grant awards.