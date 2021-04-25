BELLEVUE, Iowa — A man who pleaded guilty to leading authorities on a chase, head-butting a paramedic and injuring the then-Bellevue police chief was recently sentenced to probation.
Casey A. Brassfield, 37, of rural Bellevue, pleaded guilty in February to charges of interference with official acts inflicting serious injury, assault on a person in certain occupations with intent of injury and operating while under the influence. As part of a plea deal, a charge of eluding and multiple traffic citations were dismissed.
Brassfield was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to two years of probation for the first two charges. If he breaks the conditions of his probation, he would have to serve five years in prison for each conviction.
For the charge of operating under the influence, Brassfield received a 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended and credit issued for time served. He was also fined $1,250.
According to Bellevue police and court documents, police responded to Brassfield’s residence on May 19 for a man “claiming to have been poisoned.”
Officers found an “agitated” and hallucinating Brassfield in a vehicle, and he sped away. He was pursued by law enforcement and eventually stopped near Andrew.
Police said Brassfield was taken to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, but he head-butted paramedic Nin Flagel and elbowed then-Bellevue Police Chief Lynn Schwager, breaking at least one rib.