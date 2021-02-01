Dubuque Community Schools leaders intend to set aside $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help make up for learning lost during the pandemic.
“We tried to look at, from where would our students be if COVID hadn’t happened, and then we will try to make programming available to get the students as close to that as possible,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans told school board members recently.
During a board work session, Rheingans shared district officials’ current proposal to use $6.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief that has been made available to the district to help address pandemic-related costs. Those funds are in addition to $1.8 million in relief the district received last year.
Of that new funding, district leaders plan to spend about $1 million on remediation and enrichment for students. Rheingans said those efforts could take the form of before- or after-school programming, summer programs or potentially offerings over spring break.
Educators seek to help remediate learning lost to the pandemic as well as provide enrichment opportunities that students might have received were it not for COVID-19.
“There’s a whole realm of possibilities that we’re looking at,” Rheingans said.
Officials plan to set aside another $250,000 in relief dollars to address brain health needs. Rheingans said he has met with Mae Hingtgen, CEO of Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, who also has some funds available to help with mental health services.
“Can we take that $250,000 and make that closer to $400,000 so the students and staff who needed access to services for brain health would have that ability to do it?” Rheingans asked.
Another $500,000 would be used to provide relief to the district’s nutrition fund, which Rheingans said had “taken a little bit of a beating” during the pandemic.
Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer, said the nutrition fund saw a loss of a little more than $300,000 last year, in the early days of the pandemic. The district served fewer meals to students, thus reducing reimbursements, while still incurring the same labor costs.
“Now, we’ve got a full year,” Kelleher said. “... That’s kind of where that $500,000 came from, for two years’ worth of, hopefully, some cost recovery potentially for that.”
The rest of the $6.5 million would provide relief to the district’s unspent balance — which is like a savings account — for the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. Those can be used to reimburse COVID-19-related costs such as purchasing computers and internet hotspots, paying for staff leave, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, Rheingans said.
He said that if officials end up spending more than $1 million on remediation and enrichment costs, they could reduce the amount of money being used for unspent balance relief.