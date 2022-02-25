University of Dubuque
Fall 2021
Dubuque — Brittany Becker, Barrett Bell, Evan Bloyer, Hanna Blumhoff, Anna Bestrup, Jakyra Bryant, Noah Burian, DeLano Cain-Watson, Aaliyah Cooper, Brianna Cox, Austin Dalsing, Jessica Dix, Connor Dunn, Abbey Dunwoody, Abbie Edminister, Allison Ehlinger, Jawanza Evans, Triclyn Flogel, Mbugwa Gatua, Kaiser Grap, Jacob Hagendorf, Allisen Hallahan, Bailey Hammerand, Annalise Hauk, Abbigayle Hentges, Joshua Husemann, Patient Jabbah, Grace Jackson, Christine Kalb, Ruben Kalombo, Sydni Kirk, Jeremy Konrardy, Olivia Kopp, Luke Kuennen, Emma Lambe, Alexi Maas, Forrest Martin, Jennell Martin, Hannah McCaw, Connor McDonald, Dorian Miles, Amanda Moyer, Katlyn Nelson, Erik Odegard, Londyn Owens-Carter, Jaycie Peter, Hunter Preston, Tyler Ramey, Isaac Rima, Josette Robertson, Ava Romagna, Anna Schmit, Emma Schmit, Jordan Schueller, Carter Schultz, Hallie Signer, Valerie Stecher, Dillon Tierney, Katelyn Vorwald, Jenna Weber, Maryn Winders, Ethan Wooster, Samantha Wooster and Crystal Yartey
Note: The Telegraph Herald is rerunning the list of UD students from Dubuque on the dean’s list for a second time after the university added a student to its list again Thursday.
