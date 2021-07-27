Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
HANOVER, Ill. -- A northwest Illinois grocery store soon will close its doors.
Great River Market, 100 Jefferson St., announced on social media that it will permanently close on Friday, July 30, less than six months after it opened.
The grocery store, which opened in early February, focuses on healthy and local foods.
"We’d like to thank the members of the community who have supported our efforts by shopping locally," the social media post stated. "We’re very appreciative of each and every one of you."
The store can be reached at 815-575-9354.