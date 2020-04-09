The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Devon J. Blanchard, 30, of 122 Princeton Place, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Main Street on warrants charging domestic assault impeding airflow, domestic assault with injury, third-degree criminal mischief, violation of a no-contact order, violation of a domestic abuse order and a probation violation. Court documents state that Blanchard assaulted Natasha K. Moore, 24, of 2025 Ogilby Road, on Saturday.