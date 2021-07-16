The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- David P. Steil, 47, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:54 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Radford Road on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant charging violation of pretrial supervision.
- Joshua K. Gardner, 22, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Jackson Street on warrants charging domestic assault with injury-aggravated assault, domestic assault with injury, first-degree burglary, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, obstruction of emergency communication and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that Gardner assaulted Madisyn W. Bennett, 20, of 17522 S. John Deere Road, No. 3, on June 3 in the presence of their two children and again on June 14.
- Dakota J. Thompson, 21, of 2726½ Jackson St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $600 at about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.