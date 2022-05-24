MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Jackson County Conservation will host a free fishing clinic next week.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon June 4 at Hurstville Fishing Pond, located off of 63rd Street across U.S. 61 from Hurstville Interpretive Center, a press release states.

The all-ages clinic will offer participants the chance to learn fishing basics and to try their hand at fishing in the pond. Door prizes will be available to a few youth participants.

The event coincides with a free fishing weekend being held by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources from June 3 to 5, during which time anglers can fish without a license.

Organizers of the Jackson County event ask that participants register at least 48 hours in advance by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.

