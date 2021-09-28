ELKADER, Iowa — A festival highlighting crafts, skills and lifestyles of early pioneers will be held in Clayton County.

Osborne’s 46th annual Heritage Days will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10, at Osborne Nature Center, 29862 Osborne Road.

The event will feature more than 30 demonstrations, including spinning, basketry, soap making, printing press, woodcrafts, candle making and others.

For more information, visit www.claytoncountyconservation.org/heritage-days.

