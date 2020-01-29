News in your town

Surprise: Dubuque teacher 1 of 6 to garner state STEM award

Valerie Biden Owens, John Kerry to host campaign event in Maquoketa

Police: Dubuque man arrested for attempted robbery at gunpoint

Biden, Buttigieg, Yang announce Dubuque events in days before Iowa Caucus

Police: Manchester woman struck husband with vodka bottle, threatened him with knife

New state report: All but 2 Dubuque public schools rated as 'acceptable' or better

UW-P prepares to start $24 million renovation of science building

On heels of $5 million quarterly loss, Flexsteel CEO says company 'cannot win' without growth

An aquatic pair: Orphaned female otter joins male at Dubuque river museum

No injuries reported in Dubuque house fire

Officials back $1.9 million move to automated trash collection in Dubuque, with spike in resident fees

A smarter way to park? Pilot program to pave way for new parking system in downtown Dubuque

Police: Sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet arrested for assaulting girlfriend in Dubuque

Bond reduction denied for Dubuque man charged in fatal wreck

Cascade City Council approves initial plans for new library

Dubuque sisters befriend construction crews

Local controller announces run for Dubuque County auditor position

Man who allegedly ordered woman to undress at gunpoint in Dubuque sentenced to prison

Former Manchester nurse sentenced to 4 years in prison for medication thefts

5 bands known for hits such as 'Headstrong,' 'Wherever You Will Go' coming to Dubuque

What's happening

Dubuque school foundation seeks distinguished alumni award nominations

TH EXCLUSIVE: Former Galena superintendent worked for months without valid state license

UPDATE: No injuries reported in Dubuque house fire

Former Manchester nurse sentenced to 4 years in prison for medication thefts

Man who allegedly ordered woman to undress at gunpoint in Dubuque sentenced to prison

UPDATE: Peosta to hold visioning event Thursday focused on discussion with citizens

5 bands known for hits such as 'Headstrong,' 'Wherever You Will Go' coming to Dubuque

Local controller announces run for Dubuque County auditor position

Authorities: Darlington man arrested for 4th OWI

UPDATE: Flexsteel officials search for silver linings after $5 million loss in second quarter

An aquatic pair: Orphaned female otter joins male at Dubuque river museum

Presidential candidate Steyer returning to Dubuque

Galena Lions Club to host pancake breakfast fundraiser

Edgewood seeks info on private security cameras for registry

City of Lancaster to proceed with bathhouse improvements

Cascade Municipal Utilities Board seeks applicants for vacancy

Hop-growing program set for Feb. 11 in Dyersville

City commission to investigate naming, sponsorship deals ahead of Five Flags vote

Easton Valley to host open house on future of elementary school building

On 1st day of semester, UW-P says no evidence of coronavirus on campus

Ask the TH: What does City of Dubuque apply to roads before snowstorms?

Heartland Financial caps record year, sets sights on eventful 2020