Ann Arnold seeks to make learing math as painless as possible for students who might otherwise struggle with the subject.
"I want them to want to be in my classroom," said Arnold, who teaches math at Dubuque Community Schools' Alternative Learning Center.
Arnold was surprised this afternoon with the news that she is a recipient of the 2020 I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher Award, which honors teachers who help inspire students to take an interest in science, technology engineering and math.
Representatives from the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council, award sponsor Kemin Industries, school district officials, district school board members and members of Arnold's family packed into her classroom for the announcement that she is one of six teachers in the state to receive this year's award.
"I'm so happy," Arnold said. "It's nice to be recognized for all the things that we all do. Every teacher in our building is amazing, and they all deserve to be recognized."
