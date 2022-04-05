PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Public Library and Southwest Opportunities Center will provide free document shredding at the library starting on Friday, April 8.

The event will run through April 15 in conjunction with Money Smart Week, a national initiative between American Library Association and Federal Reserve Bank.

Members of the public can bring up to two grocery bags or one banker’s box of papers for destruction. Documents will be kept in secure containers until being shredded, remaining confidential.

For more information, visit plattevillepubliclibrary.org or call 608-348-7441, ext. 4.

