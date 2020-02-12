Eligible Wisconsin voters are encouraged to make sure they possess the necessary identification to vote in the spring primary on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Under state statute, voters must present a valid form of ID, such as a Wisconsin driver’s license, state-issued ID card, passport or U.S. military ID card, according to a press release.
People lacking a valid ID can visit a Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles customer service center to obtain free voter identification. To obtain the ID, documentation, such as a birth certificate, is required.
People without such documentation on hand can utilize an ID petition process to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents are obtained, the release stated.
For more information, call the DMV’s Voter ID hot-line 1-844-588-1069 or visit www.wisconsindmv.gov.