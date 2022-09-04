HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — In 1975, Gerald Ford was president, CPR was a new practice in the U.S., ambulances had just moved from car to truck chassis, and William Wiegman was helping found the Hazel Green Area Rescue Squad.
The squad has been first on the scene to automobile crashes, medical emergencies and disasters in and around Hazel Green and Benton ever since, with Wiegman always a central figure.
“I was one of the originals when we started,” he said. “We started out real small and, I guess, we’re still small.”
A photo of the squad in 1977 on the Village of Hazel Green’s website shows Wiegman — whose friends call him “Whitey” — as one of nine members, standing in front of their ambulance, which was shorter than him.
Wiegman rarely has slowed down his service with the rescue squad, still volunteering for calls three days a week. The squad averages six calls a week, he said.
“I like it,” he said. “I like what I do. I like taking care of people when they’re hurt and sick.”
Squad Service Director Jason Piddington said Wiegman, being retired, plays a crucial role in scheduling coverage.
“He can do it during the day, which is a tough time for any (emergency medical services) or rescue squad to cover because most people are at work,” Piddington said. “He’ll tell me, ‘I can do all five days.’ I say, ‘No, Whitey, you’re not doing all five days.’ He thinks it’s because I don’t think he can do it anymore, but it’s just because everybody needs to get some hours. He’s 86 and holds up really well.”
Wiegman has seen a lot since helping form the squad but said the biggest change has been technology, especially a recent acquisition of an electric CPR machine.
“Sometimes you’d be traveling 30 miles by the time you got someone to the hospital, keeping (CPR) up all the way,” he said. “Between the three people or (emergency medical technicians), you were all fairly exhausted by the end of it.”
Piddington said Wiegman is equally useful as a mentor for younger recruits.
“He’s very knowledgeable, such a valuable asset,” he said. “He can teach in a way and share knowledge that just about no one has. He’s seen everything — babies being born in the back of a rig, people passing away in the back of the rig.”
Wiegman said he always has enjoyed sharing his knowledge.
“I was a CPR instructor and taught first aid for many years,” he said. “I’ve done it for our squad and for law enforcement. A lot of people who have the training, I’ve trained them, even young mothers who needed to know CPR.”
Wiegman said he will keep going as long as he can.
Piddington said he would expect nothing else.
“He’s just a guy who’s more worried about what he can do for others than what they can do for him, always,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.