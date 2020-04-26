DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Lafayette County event to promote the dairy industry has been postponed to 2021.
The Lafayette County Dairy Promotion Committee announced that the dairy breakfast, which was set for June 14, will be delayed until 2021. The event now is set for June 12, 2021, at Stauffacher farm at 16639 Wisconsin 23 in Darlington.
“This was not an easy decision, but with the challenging times we are facing, it was the best decision,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post.
In the interim, people are encouraged to “stay safe and healthy and support your dairy farmers.”