City of Dubuque officials are increasing wages for a number of seasonal recreation positions in an effort to address staffing shortages.

The wage increases will go into effect in 2023 and are anticipated to increase labor costs for the city by about $128,000 over the next 18 months. The increases were approved by City Manager Mike Van Milligen and did not require City Council approval.

