City of Dubuque officials are increasing wages for a number of seasonal recreation positions in an effort to address staffing shortages.
The wage increases will go into effect in 2023 and are anticipated to increase labor costs for the city by about $128,000 over the next 18 months. The increases were approved by City Manager Mike Van Milligen and did not require City Council approval.
The change will bump up pay for seasonal positions to at least $14.50 per hour. Most of the impacted positions previously paid less than $12 per hour.
Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the city has fallen behind in keeping wages competitive for its seasonal positions and increased employee pay is needed to ensure open positions this spring and summer can be filled. The city has struggled to fill a number of seasonal positions since the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges that resulted in officials only being able to open one of the two municipal swimming pools last summer.
“It’s going to be able to keep us competitive,” Ware said. “Our ultimate goal is to make sure we are 100% operational.”
Registrations for recreational programming have begun to bounce back since the pandemic, furthering the need to fill vacant positions. More than 2,000 additional people signed up for Leisure Services Department programs this year than in 2021.
However, the department has been unable to fill many of its seasonal positions. The city aimed to hire 265 seasonal employees for recreational programming this past summer. It managed to fill only 171 positions.
Positions impacted by the wage increases include recreational leaders, field supervisors, pool cashiers, concession workers, park fee collectors, marina attendants, pro shop attendants, clerical assistants, customer service representatives, Leisure Services laborers and park rangers.
While all seasonal positions now will be paid at least $14.50 per hour, some positions, including clerical assistants, customer service representatives and park rangers, will make more than $17 per hour.
Pool cashiers will receive the highest pay increase, with their hourly wages rising from $9.83 per hour to $14.50 per hour, a 47.5% increase.
The most recent wage increases follow similar raises enacted earlier this year for lifeguards, pool managers and after-school programming staff.
Ware said the new pay increase comes as the city begins early efforts to fill seasonal positions. The Leisure Services Department will hold a job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Bunker Hill Golf Course clubhouse for people seeking seasonal employment.
Ware said she hopes the early recruitment efforts and the wage increases will help the city fill its seasonal roster.
“We’re ramping up our efforts,” she said. “We’re doing all the things we can to get these positions filled.”
Dubuque City Council Member Danny Sprank said the wage increases are a necessary additional cost for the city to ensure it can provide all of its recreational services.
“Everyone else in the country has had to raise wages in order to keep their employees and attract new employees,” Sprank said. “If we can’t hire folks, we can’t have pools open.”
