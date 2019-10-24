Authorities said a La Motte, Iowa, teen suffered minor injuries in a Dubuque crash Monday.
Zoey L. White, 16, was driving north on North Grandview Avenue at about 7:16 a.m. when she turned east onto Aspen Drive, according to a Dubuque Police Department crash report.
White was attempting to make a U-turn to head south on North Grandview when she pulled out in front of Ethan R. Krogman, 24, of Dubuque.
Krogman was driving north and struck White’s vehicle, police said.
White was cited for making a U-turn on a curve or a hill. She suffered suspected minor, non-incapacitating injuries, according to the crash report.