News in your town

Ceremony, parade set for Dubuque-based soldiers deploying to Middle East

Jones County fair announces cancellation of music headliners, other entertainment

Dubuque City Council member to resign this summer

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Alliant investing $900 million in solar plants, including in Grant County

Loras College Dance Marathon raises more than $110,000 with virtual event

2 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County among 604 statewide

Five Flags to reopen this summer for events, with new procedures in place

Grant County ATV route maps now available

Grant County ATV route maps now available

Reynolds to allow additional business openings, large events; Dubuque casino to open next week

Woman injured when vehicle strikes deer in Dubuque

Fennimore pool, Memorial Building to remain closed

Cascade awaiting inspection on new municipal swimming pool

Boil order issued in New Vienna after water main break

Dubuque County officials report delays on COVID-19 results, push for more testing drives

Police: Man assaulted son with belt in Dubuque, caused facial injury requiring surgery

Looking to boost business, Galena, ED councils pass outdoor serving rules for bars, restaurants

Splash of color: 8 new murals getting underway in Dubuque, Dubuque County

Local conservation organization targets invasive Japanese knotweed

Iowa County COVID-19 Relief Fund seeks donations

Storm rips off roof in Dubuque County, collapses barn, sparks fire; more than 300 hogs killed

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mineral Point, Lancaster women

Boil order issued in New Vienna after water main break

Cascade awaiting inspection on new municipal swimming pool

Dubuque bus service awarded $3.6 million COVID-19 grant

Reynolds announces plans to reopen casinos, other businesses, allow gatherings

State data: 1 fewer case of COVID-19 in Dubuque County

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mineral Point, Lancaster women

Iowa County COVID-19 Relief Fund seeks donations

CORRECTED: 5 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 5 more, another death in Grant County

Grant County ATV route maps now available

Lancaster hospital seeks donations of cloth masks

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Storm rips off roof in Dubuque County, collapses barn, sparks fire; more than 300 hogs killed

New apartment complex opens in Dyersville

Lafayette County supervisors hire firm for capital improvement plan

Alliant Energy Foundation awards grants to 9 Dubuque-area nonprofits

Jo Daviess County academy nets $10,000 gift

No objections to Kwik Trip rezoning in Lancaster; council OKs change for hotel project