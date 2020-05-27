A Dubuque City Council member announced today that he will resign in July as he relocates to the Quad Cities for work.
Brett Shaw, in emails to the Telegraph Herald and city officials announcing his resignation effective July 7, said his position as an information technology portfolio and program manager with John Deere requires that he relocate to Deere & Co.'s corporate headquarters in Moline, Ill.
Elected to the City Council in November 2017, Shaw is serving his first term representing the city’s First Ward, which covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque.
His term expires at the end of 2021.
"It’s disappointing to me not to be able to finish out my term. I take my commitment seriously," Shaw said. "It’s been an exciting thing to be a part of, and it has been a true privilege. ... It was not something I wanted to walk away from."
Shaw was one of four City Council members that last summer pushed to fire City Manager Mike Van Milligen for 16 alleged failings and concerns. With his departure, none will remain, as two will have resigned, one declined to seek re-election and one was ousted in the November city election.
Earlier this month, Shaw joined the rest of the council to unanimously endorse the longtime city manager and declare his job safe.
Regarding the vote, Shaw told the TH that he felt Van Milligen had taken appropriate corrective action, including an overhaul of city personnel policies and procedures, as well as recommendations by the city manager for added training, assessments and support for city leadership.
"Some of the decisions … it wasn’t what was easiest or most enjoyable, but I felt needed to be done," Shaw said. "I don’t have regrets about my actions or time on council.”
Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County deputy commissioner of elections, said council members could appoint someone to serve the remainder of Shaw's term or call for a special election. Residents of the First Ward also could petition for a special election now or within 14 days after an appointment is made.
"If the council can’t agree on an appointment, then it will automatically go to a special election," Hillary said in an email to the TH.
Shaw said he has not spoken to anyone interested in the seat and does not intend to solicit candidates to fill the position.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he was disappointed to hear of Shaw's planned resignation.
"Careers call you in different directions, and it’s understandable, but it’s disappointing," Cavanagh said. "Brett is one that challenges ideas, and we need those voices on council. And I’ve appreciated hearing his perspective. Public service is an incredible challenge and incredible honor, and he has always worked to do what is best for the community, and to push against others' ideas to come to the best conclusion."
Mayor Roy Buol did not immediately return a message seeking comment about Shaw's resignation.