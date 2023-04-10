On occasion, visitors and staff passing a tank at a Dubuque aquarium will hear a loud, resonating thumping sound.
Don’t fear, it’s just the thick-skulled bowfin bumping against the tank wall of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s Backwater Marsh exhibit.
“Their entire skull is incredibly bony,” said Mark Beshel, the museum’s assistant curator of living collections. “It is made up of two separate layers of bone. They will occasionally hit the window (of the tank), and it makes a very loud, audible thump, but it doesn’t bother them at all. They don’t hurt themselves. Their skull structure is just that thick.”
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at an ancient fish with a thick skull and dutiful parenting skills — for a month.
SOMETIMES CALLED A LIVING FOSSIL
Beshel said bowfin are a native fish.
“Some of their common names around here are dogfish, but they also are known as mudfish, mud trout and swamp trout,” he said. “They are a relic species, sometimes referred to as a living fossil. They have been around for hundreds of millions of years. They are an ancient type of fish and their closest-living relative is the gar.”
Beshel said many of the bowfin’s now-extinct relatives were found in saltwater and freshwater throughout the world.
“Now, however, (bowfin) are only found in the eastern half of North America,” he said. “They range from southern Canada down through Texas and Florida, all of the Mississippi River watershed and most of the rivers, lakes and ponds east of the Mississippi.”
The hard head helps them survive in slow-moving waters, which the fish prefer, and they can survive in poor water quality.
“They have a specialized gas bladder,” Beshel said. “They can gulp air similar to a gar and breathe that oxygen. They can mix that oxygen they get from the air with water and continue to breathe in water that most other fish would not survive in.”
DAD OF THE YEAR? MORE LIKE DAD OF THE MONTH
Beshel said the males will court the females at springtime.
“The males will develop bright greenish-blue fins and jaws that they use to impress the ladies,” he said. “Bowfin make a nest, and the males will guard the nest until the eggs hatch, and they will protect the young for about a month post-hatching. The young will form into a tight school, and the male will swim around them as they go around and forage. Once they start eating on their own and start becoming a little larger, the male leaves. His parenting duties are done.”
WATCH YOUR THUMBS
Bowfin can move quickly through the water.
“Their dorsal fin goes all the way down to the base of their tail, and their anal fin is quite long as well,” Beshel said. “In addition to their tail, they use that long dorsal fin and anal fin for propulsion. They can move forward and backward and jump quite well.”
Opportunistic carnivores, bowfin have strong jaws and are territorial.
“It’s rare, but they will occasionally nip at some of the other fish,” he said. “Their teeth are really sharp. I have been bitten by a bowfin before, and once one of the teeth went through my thumbnail.”
