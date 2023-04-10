Museum Creature Feature: Bowfin
A bowfin swims at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. The fish has a thick skull that is made up of two separate layers of bone.

 JESSICA REILLY

On occasion, visitors and staff passing a tank at a Dubuque aquarium will hear a loud, resonating thumping sound.

Don’t fear, it’s just the thick-skulled bowfin bumping against the tank wall of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s Backwater Marsh exhibit.

