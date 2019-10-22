MANCHESTER, Iowa — A state inspector on Monday testified that he did not find any “standard of care” issues over the course of multiple visits to Cricket Hollow Animal Park in Manchester.
However, his conduct and level of expertise came under fire in a subsequent cross- examination.
Douglas Anderson, a compliance investigator with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, testified that he visited the embattled roadside zoo with about 300 animals at least a dozen times.
During these visits, Anderson concluded that the animals appeared to be safe and “well taken care of.”
“They were well-fed. They were alert and appeared content,” he said.
Anderson’s testimony came on the fourth day of a trial concerning the facility formerly known as Cricket Hollow Zoo.
Four plaintiffs, with assistance from the Animal Legal Defense Fund, have sued zoo owners Pam and Tom Sellner. The suit seeks to remove the Sellners’ animals and shut down the operation.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs on Monday attempted to poke holes in Anderson’s assessment. They noted that he was not a veterinarian, nor did he have any training related to the care of zoo animals.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig noted that Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reports referenced multiple areas of concern, including the presence of an ill dog and dead piglets. However, the reports identified such incidents as “minor” in nature.
The judge questioned why Anderson did not deem those findings “severe enough” for intervention. Moreover, she asked whether the agency was capable of handling such investigations.
“Do you think that the policies and procedures that are in effect right now with your agency are doing a good job for these animals?” Wittig asked.
“With all due respect, your honor, I don’t know that I can make an assessment on that,” Anderson said.
DEFENDING THE SELLNERS
Attorneys representing the Sellners brought forth a host of other witnesses Monday.
Richard and Mary Brockmeyer, who live next to the animal park, both testified that the Sellners were “good neighbors.”
Another witness, Joe Taft, runs an exotic feline rescue operation in Center Point, Ind. He accepted a pair of lions from Cricket Hollow and testified that the animals were in good condition upon arrival.
“The body weight was fine. Their coats were good,” he said. “I didn’t see a problem with the animals physically.”
Another witness, Gregory Woody, said he owns, raises and exhibits exotic animals. He has sold multiple animals to Cricket Hollow.
Woody emphasized that he never saw evidence of neglect or abuse when he walked through the zoo.
However, his own history with animals came under fire during an extensive cross-examination.
Woody acknowledged that the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently issued a complaint against him, his wife and his business. The USDA correspondence had more than 50 citations, accusing Woody of failing to provide necessary veterinary care, failing to comply with records requests and failing to provide animals with adequate enclosures.
Records read aloud Monday also revealed that Woody yelled at USDA inspectors and threw a pen, prompting officials to leave the scene in fear for their own safety. When the plaintiff’s attorney read these reports, Woody contested their accuracy.
“Just because something is written down doesn’t mean it is correct,” he said.
Woody went on to say that the USDA had “an agenda” against him.
VISITOR CONCERNS
Attorneys representing the plaintiffs brought one witness of their own on Monday.
Pamela Jones said she visited the zoo four times between 2013 and 2018. During her first visit, she immediately noticed a strong odor and grew concerned about the condition of the animals.
She said she cried “more than once” in the days following that initial visit. She felt a connection with the animals and felt a need to return to the scene.
“I wanted to see if things were improving,” she said. “I felt I could help if I could keep an eye on it, watch what was happening and share that experience with others.”
On subsequent visits to the zoo, Jones noticed multiple dead animals within the enclosures. She said she was “shocked” by the conditions and alerted the USDA, as well as the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.
Jones most recently visited Cricket Hollow in 2018 and was disappointed to see conditions had not improved.
“Things seemed to get worse and not better,” she said.
The facility has faced repeated sanctions during that time.
The Sellners were sued in 2015 by ALDF, which accused them of violating the Endangered Species Act. As a result, three lemurs and four tigers were removed from the zoo.
The following year, two lions were removed as a result of another Endangered Species Act lawsuit. The Sellners also have been assessed multiple fines due to violations found by inspectors.
In December 2017, the facility lost its exhibitor license, and the Sellners were ordered to pay a $10,000 civil penalty.
The trial is set to resume today.