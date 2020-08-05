Several local youth are among the eight candidates vying for title of 67th Iowa Dairy Princess.
The Iowa Dairy Princess serves as a goodwill ambassador for the dairy industry and Iowa’s dairy farmers, according to Midwest Dairy, an organization representing approximately 5,800 dairy farm families in the region.
The Iowa Dairy Princess is usually crowned in August prior to the start of the Iowa State Fair.
This year, the state contest will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 11–12, in Ankeny, with the coronation on Aug. 12.
Julie Hammerand, of Sherrill, has served this past year as the 66th Iowa Dairy Princess.
This year's candidates include:
- Brooke Courtney, 18, of Ridgeway
- Amber Engelken, 18, of Earlville
- Kaylee Gibbs, 18, of Waterville
- Megan Gronau, 21, of Durango
- Meghan Hettinga, 20, of Orange City
- Raegan Kime, 17, of Waucoma
- Megan Kueker, 18, of West Union
- Abby Klostermann, 18, of Dyersville