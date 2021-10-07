GUTTENBERG, Iowa — An American flag has flown on top of Estes Point in Clayton County for decades in honor of veterans.
The bluff-top location in Turkey River Mounds State Preserve near Millville ensures that the flag can be seen for miles, but it also makes it difficult to reach.
This means that the flag isn't brought down at night. There is also no light illuminating the flag in the dark, meaning the flag doesn't comply with U.S. Flag Code.
Because of this, Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials have discussed taking down the flag -- a move that many in the local community are adamantly against.
An informal group aimed at saving the Estes Point flag met this week at the Guttenberg Area Veterans Memorial. DNR representatives were invited to hear comments and feedback.
Though a small gathering was expected, more than 100 people showed up, including many veterans.
DNR District Supervisor Detra Dettmann and attorney Rachel Zander took notes and answered audience questions. Justin Vorwald, an attorney who has worked with the flag supporters, also answered questions.
There was some confusion at the meeting about who owns the property the flag stands on.
For many years, Harley Anderegg has believed it was his land. But the DNR and Vorwald said documentation indicates that the land is state-owned. Part of the confusion is that a railroad that originally marked the property line no longer exists.
The crowd couldn't understand why the DNR was raising the issue now when a U.S. flag has flown at the site for generations. Locals say it originated as a tribute to World War I veterans.
Dettmann said a visitor had questioned why a flag was flying in a state preserve, sparking the conversation in the department.
"We realized the presence of the flag was not consistent with state policy," she said.
State policy is based on compliance with federal flag rules. A light to illuminate the flag, which would bring it in compliance with federal rules, isn't an option in the state preserve.
One solution suggested by the DNR would be an agreement with a local group. The flag could stay if volunteers agree to put it up and pull it down each day and lower it to half-staff when necessary.
"I don't think that's workable," Vorwald said, a sentiment echoed by the crowd, given the flag's remote location.
Vorwald and several others instead asked if the DNR might be willing to sell the ground under the flagpole.
Zander said they would take the input back to the DNR. Final decisions on any compromise or agreement would have to come from Gov. Kim Reynolds's Executive Council of Iowa.
The fate of the flag is still unclear.
Ed Van Lennep, commander of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 39-3, was one of many attendees who expressed a deep connection to the flag. He saw it before he left to serve in Vietnam, and it welcomed him home when he came back, he told the crowd.
"The people own this ground," Van Lennep said. "So, that Old Glory stays flying on that point."