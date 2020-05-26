A $10,000 gift has launched a new fund for Jo Daviess Carroll CTE Academy.
The gift will support capital improvements to the CTE Academy buildings and grounds in Elizabeth, as well as support for educational programs and materials.
Community Foundation of Jo Daviess County will administer the fund and support the academy’s efforts to raise funds for facility improvements, according to a press release.
The initial gift was made by Emily and Kevin Nicolin in honor of her father, Roger Stoddard. Emily Nicolin worked at CTE Academy as a substitute culinary arts teacher last spring, observing the need for facility improvements.
Gifts can be made at www.cfjodaviess.org or by writing a check to Community Foundation of Jo Daviess County, P.O. Box 77, Elizabeth, Ill. 61028. Include “CTEA Foundation” on the memo line.