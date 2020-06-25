PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A University of Wisconsin-Platteville assistant professor recently was awarded a $10,000 Research Infrastructure Program grant by the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium.
The research of Vettrivel Gnaneswaran, an assistant professor of industrial engineering, explores the use of gloves and their effect on performing tasks, with an emphasis on maximizing safety and productivity, according to a press release.
“Gnaneswaran’s research project, Quantification of Perceived and Exerted Forces in Precision Grasps with Gloves, centers around the idea that any time someone completes a task with their hands, they will exert submaximally to complete that task, meaning they will use just enough force to complete it,” the release states. “However, past studies show that when gloves are used as protective equipment, people overexert in order to compensate for the lack of tactility that they perceive to have with the glove on. This can lead to quicker muscle fatigue or even musculoskeletal disorders such as carpal tunnel syndrome or tendinitis.”
The results of his work could have applications in glove design in manufacturing, aerospace and health care industries, the release stated.