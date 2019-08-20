PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- The City of Prairie du Chien is considering opening most city roads to all-terrain and utility vehicle traffic.
Common Council members recently reviewed a draft ordinance, but they referred it to the city’s Public Works Committee for further study with the city attorney, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and an ATV/UTV traffic specialist, according to City Administrator Chad Abram.
The proposal would open to ATVs and UTVs all city roads, except those located on St. Feriole Island.
Several roads outside the city limits are designated for such use. Creating a city route would connect Vineyard Road to the south with Crawford County K to the north.