Road construction season is underway in Wisconsin despite the “safer at home” order from Gov. Tony Evers.
The Grant County Highway Department continues to do highway maintenance work that it is under contract to do with the state. County Highway Commissioner Dave Lambert said employees are practicing social distancing as best as they can.
“Yes, we are driving to projects in separate trucks,” he said.
According to Lambert, the department still plans to complete its proposed paving and seal-coating program for this year. But he said scheduling is up in the air, as the department gets asphalt for paving and the oil for seal-coating from private companies.
“Everything will be a little different this year, and we don’t know how, but we’ll do what projects we can,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Lafayette County Highway Department has shut down its operations for the time being.
“We felt that it was pretty tough to practice social distancing in our situation, and by a joint decision between myself, the Highway Committee and the County Board chairman, we have suspended operations” on a temporary basis, said County Highway Commissioner Tom Jean. “Part of our thought process is we want our crews to remain healthy so that, in case they are needed, they will be available.”
Jean says once pandemic restrictions are relaxed, the department will continue with its normal operations and its planned projects, depending on what budget resources are available.