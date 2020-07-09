A state agency soon will take charge of the floundering Linwood Cemetery because of its financial situation, the Dubuque cemetery’s board of directors has decided.
“You can go into this receivership two different ways: voluntarily or involuntarily,” said Ken Miller, a member of the Linwood Cemetery Association board of directors. “We went into this voluntarily. We aren’t out of money yet, but we know it’s coming. We don’t want to wake up someday and say, ‘How do we pay our employees?’”
When a cemetery enters into a receivership agreement with the Iowa Insurance Division, the agency that oversees the process, it grants the state permission to take ownership of the operation.
The agreement allows the division to assist the cemetery with its finances and ensure it continues to operate, according to Chance McElhaney, the division’s communications director and legislative liaison. The changes made often are not noticeable to the surrounding community or the families with loved ones already in the cemetery.
“Our next focus will be to look at possible new revenue sources and changing the business model to reduce expenses or change fixed expenses and overhead costs into variable expenses that only occur when revenue is coming in to cover the expenses involved,” he said.
He said as part of the process, some cemeteries merge with nearby cemeteries, or the responsibility to maintain the operation might fall on the city.
“It is too early to know for sure where this one will end up, and in the short run, the public is unlikely to notice any difference, as Linwood will still accept burials, still mow the grass and otherwise operate as normal,” McElhaney said.
In the past 10 years, the number of burials in Dubuque has been halved while the number of cremations has continued to rise, said Jeff Paar, Linwood’s general manager. That has dramatically altered its financial picture.
Linwood’s cost for a traditional burial is $900, while cremation is about half the price, he said.
“People like my parents bought two plots because they were going to have both their bodies buried in the ground,” Paar said. “But today, you can put two urns in one plot, or they aren’t even burying them at all.”
In 2010 in Iowa, 60.9% of the bodies received by funeral homes were buried, while 31.4% were cremated, according to National Funeral Directors Association. By 2015, burials had fallen to 50.4%, while cremations reached 46%. This year, burials dipped to 43.5% and cremations rose to 55.2%.
Linwood, like all surrounding cemeteries, relies on the revenue brought in by burials to also cover maintenance costs for its 130 acres.
When someone purchases a cemetery plot and pays for a burial, about 20% of that revenue is put into a perpetual care fund. The interest generated from that fund is supposed to cover the costs for the cemetery to maintain the plot for the foreseeable future.
But the past few years, the interest from the perpetual care fund has not been enough to cover the cemetery’s burgeoning bills.
“We’ve had monies, but it’s been some years we just barely get by, (and) some years we dip a little below,” Miller said. “We sold timber one year. We sold the house across the street. We sold some land on the upper edge of the cemetery. We have found ways to supplement.”
In fiscal year 2016, Linwood Cemetery Association reported an end-of-the year fund balance of $1,622,881, according to an IRS filing. The following year, its ending balance was $1,699,236, but by fiscal year 2018, its ending balance stood at $1,497,712.
Although there is money in the bank, Miller said it’s depleting rapidly, and as the cemetery continues to age, more and more work is needed to be done to update and repair the facility.
“We’ve got a roof that is 30 years old,” he said. “We know someday we’re going to come in here, and there is going to be a spot on the ceiling, and we are going to have to replace the roof. I would say we have roughly $1.3 million of savings set aside that we really don’t touch except for the income.”
Miller said the two biggest expenses are employee pay and liability insurance.
Last year, Linwood saved about $25,000 via staff cuts. But staff reductions make maintaining the cemetery difficult, Miller said.
“When it rains and we get behind on our yard work out here, the office hears about it,” he said. “I appreciate the fact that people notice that. It’s just a big place to maintain.”
Linwood isn’t the only Iowa cemetery struggling to stay afloat as traditional burials wane and people opt for a less expensive method of interment for their loved ones.
In February 2019, Springdale Cemetery in Clinton was placed into a receivership agreement after the cemetery’s board announced it ran out of money, said Mike Goddard, the cemetery’s current operator.
Goddard said the state asked for local assistance to maintain the cemetery. Goddard, the owner of Lemke Funeral Homes and Clinton Lawn Cemetery, decided to step in.
“What the state has done as far as Springdale is, it tries to get the cemetery back into the state of generating revenue,” Goddard said. “They will work with whoever becomes the operator to try to regenerate funding.”
Linwood board President Dennis Avenarius said he estimates it will take a few months for the Iowa Insurance Division to claim ownership and begin assisting the association with the care of Linwood.
“We are trying to restructure and keep things going in the right direction, and we just need some help with that,” he said.