Katie Jones seeks to bring the perspective of a public health practitioner to the Dubuque Community School Board.
“I want to create a safe and supportive environment, addressing all the issues that especially we’re seeing in public health, which includes food security for all of our children, brain health is a large one (and) COVID, obviously, mitigation of that,” she said.
A nurse and member of the Dubuque County Board of Health, Jones is one of seven people running for three seats with four-year terms on the school board in the Nov. 2 election.
She said that as a mom of two children — one currently in Dubuque Community Schools and another starting kindergarten next fall — she is invested in the school system and wants it to succeed. She also noted the importance of setting up a strong foundation for children at a young age so they can be successful in the future.
“As a nurse, it’s kind of like I’ve chosen a life of serving people already,” Jones said. “… That’s what the job is, is helping others, so it kind of just seems like a natural step to jump in.”
She said a key issue is addressing student and staff brain health needs by creating programs and policies that address obstacles and stressors they face, particularly as the district moves forward from the pandemic.
“I think there definitely needs to be a time of healing,” Jones said. “That’s why I think the brain health is so important right now. Bringing back programs that can promote wellness for children and give them tools to cope with everything that they’ve experienced over this last year and a half is important.”
Jones said district leaders are doing the best they can to respond to the pandemic, though she feels they are receiving less support from the state than they did previously.
She feels that the community needs to work together to make sure children have a safe environment. That could mean the district requires students to wear masks in periods of high transmission but makes accommodations for students who struggle with wearing one.
“I think if we just educate our kids on why we’re doing it and that it is hopefully a temporary thing and we lead by a good example, then it doesn’t have to be such a big deal,” Jones said.
She said that as she further examines district spending, she will listen to the community, examine school needs and look at ways the district can spend money wisely.
“I do feel like public dollars should stay in public schools, and the more funding that we have, the better,” Jones said.