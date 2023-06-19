Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A free, annual festival devoted to a wide variety of herbs will be held this coming weekend.
HerbFest 2023 will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive, according to an online announcement.
Hosted by the Herb Society of Dubuque, the event includes herb garden tours, grab-and-go bags of herbal treats, handcrafted items for sale and herbal sample plants while supplies last.
The event also includes a silent auction.
Visit dubuquearboretum.net/herbfest for more details.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.