Recent data shows that Black students in Dubuque’s public schools were arrested at a disproportionate rate compared to their White counterparts in the 2021-2022 school year.
That year, there were 21 arrests of Black students by school resource officers in the Dubuque Community School District, compared to 20 arrests of White students. There also was one arrest of a Pacific Islander student.
Though Black students made up half of all arrests, they made up just 10% of the district’s population during that school year, according to the Iowa Department of Education. White students made up 48% of arrests, though they made up 75% of the district’s population.
Those statistics come amid ongoing debate about the use of police officers in schools.
Dubuque Police Department and Dubuque Community Schools officials said school resource officers are needed and that they help deescalate volatile situations and increase school safety. Funding for SROs in the district comes from a mix of city and school district dollars.
“The SROs are there to lend a hand and calm stuff down,” said Bruce Deutsch, school resource officer supervisor for the Police Department. “The greatest benefit is the relationship that the students get to build with SROs, which goes a long way in having positive impacts.”
Opponents say the presence of police in schools has led to more arrests of students, creating criminal records early in life that hamper their potential success in the future.
“It would be beneficial to have a better deescalation tool,” said Carla Anderson, a member of Dubuque Equity and Human Rights Commission. “It’s a show of force that our children don’t need.”
A ‘resource’
Last school year, of the 434 incidents handled by school resource officers in Dubuque’s public schools, 166 involved Black students, 245 involved White students, two involved Asian students, one involved Native American students and 20 involved Pacific Islander students.
From those incidents, Deutsch said, a total of 494 potential charges could have been made, but only 173 charges ultimately were filed, most of them juvenile offenses.
Deutsch said charges filed against students usually involve drug possession, assault or disorderly conduct.
He emphasized that the number of charges filed compared to the number of incidents remains low. He partially attributed that to school resource officers being able to de-escalate situations that otherwise would have resulted in a crime.
“There is an officer there in order to prevent some sort of violent act,” Deutsch said. “We put an emphasis on mentoring and counseling.”
Deutsch also said the vast majority of complaints that required a school resource officer’s attention were made by school staff and not the officers themselves. Last school year, only 2% of complaints against students that involved officers were made by Dubuque police.
“We’re not out there patrolling the halls and just making arrests,” Deutsch said. “We’re just a resource for staff and students.”
Mimi Holesinger, director of behavior and learning supports for the district, agreed and said school resource officers play a vital role in helping keep local schools safe.
“It’s because of the relationships that the SROs have with students in the building that things can be navigated in a much less stressful manner,” Holesinger said. “We resolve things faster and much better because they are a part of our community.”
More harm or good?
Opposition remains locally and more broadly against stationing police officers in schools.
American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa officials wrote in a recent press release that full-time police officers in schools cause “more harm than good,” pointing to research by ACLU of Pennsylvania that concluded SROs in schools lead to higher rates of arrests of students for minor offenses.
Anderson said the Dubuque district instead could invest its resources in more counselors and therapists to better handle de-escalating issues.
Holesinger said the district is aware of the racial disparity in arrests and is putting staff time and resources to work with students who are at risk of potential future criminal behavior.
“We want to help these students before they violate a law,” Holesinger said. “We use that data to identify people who do need extra support.”
That support can come in several different forms, Holesinger said, such as additional meetings with counselors and individualized learning plans. She also said the district has made progress in implementing more social-emotional learning at the elementary school level, which should help students better manage emotions and make right decisions in the future.
Anderson Sainci, a member of both the Dubuque Community School Board and Dubuque Black Men Coalition, said the racial disparity in arrests in the district is an ongoing issue. However, he ultimately supports the inclusion of school resource officers in the district and believes they ultimately can be part of the solution to reducing those disparities.
“I think the district and the SROs are working together on this,” he said. “The officers there are working first to build a relationship with the students. I’ve personally seen that happen inside the school buildings.”
